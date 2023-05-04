Go First cancels all flights till May 9; cites 'operational reasons'

All Go First flights scheduled till May 9, 2023 have been cancelled due to "operational reasons", the crisis-struck Indian airline announced on Thursday.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled," read the official statement. It further added that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The statement further said, "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 9th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQjYT for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/mr3ak4lJjX — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 4, 2023

This comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3.

The regulator, in a statement said, "Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.

After examining the reply filed by Go First, the watchdog has issued an order "under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation".

The regulator also said it is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation.

The Wadia group-owned airline became the latest Indian airline to face financial turbulence, forcing it to file for bankruptcy on Tuesday. The low-cost carrier blamed Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet, leading to severe financial woes.

