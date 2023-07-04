Go First crisis: CFM-made engines to power airline's return to skies, says report

Crisis-hit Go Airlines (India) Ltd will likely induct CFM engine-fitted Airbus A320 family aircraft when the bankrupt airline resumes flight operations, said a media report. This is because these have proven to be more reliable for the airline in the past, Livemint reported citing two people aware of the development.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process. The airline is open to evaluating the CFM option, and preliminary discussions have taken place on the matter in view of the current scenario, one of the officials cited above said.

When Go First suspended its operations in May, it had blamed the US engine-maker Pratt & Whitney for its situation leading to bankruptcy. The Wadia Group-owned carrier had said that the non-supply of engines forced the airline to ground around half of its airplanes, leading to a cash crunch and revenue losses.

“The airline has experienced a reliable phase of flight operations with CFM-powered aircraft in the past. They have been rugged and solid as compared to Pratt & Whitney engines for Go First. Hence, CFM engines are being considered,” a second person aware of the development told the publication.

CFM engines are produced by CFM International, an equal joint venture between France’s Safran Group and General Electric Co. of the US.

Separately, a senior official said that aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for resumption of flights.

A senior executive at the airline expressed hope of resuming ticket sales -- which was paused by DGCA following the grounding of the carrier -- from July 7 or July 8 and subsequent relaunch of the operations from middle of next month, according to a PTI report. Currently, the airline has cancelled all its flights till July 6.

The fresh dates for the audit were announced days after senior representatives of the current management of Go First discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi.

The plan entails resuming operations with 26 aircraft, including four planes for chartered operations and over 150 daily flights to and from 23 destinations.

(With agency inputs)

