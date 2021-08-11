Go First inducts 49th airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet

Go First has inducted two Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet in the first week of May 2021.

As part of its growth plan, the airline placed orders for the delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Out of these, 48 Airbus A320neos have already taken delivery, with the 49th NEO arriving at New Delhi.

Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First said, “Go First welcomes 49th A320neos to its fleet. We at Go First, believe that the airline is uniquely placed with its ultra-low cost structure that has always stood us in good stead. Go First has one of the youngest fleet globally – average fleet age of 3.7 years as of February 2021.”

“Besides, 82% of our fleet is predominantly fuel efficient A320neos – which are 17% to 20% more fuel-efficient than A320CEO aircraft with the lightest configuration,” he added.

As an Ultra Low Cost Carrier (ULCC), Go First is focused towards maintaining low unit costs, operational efficiency and reliability to provide the best customer experience compared to other ULCCs and low cost carriers (LCC).

The airline had a high aircraft utilisation during the last year’s fiscal, with an average utilisation of 12.9 hours per day with a high load factor of 88.9 per cent. The airline achieved the best on-time performance among other airlines in the country for 15 consecutive months between the period September 2018 to November 2019.

Go First said it had the least number of cancellations at 0.3 per cent during the fiscal 2021, with the lowest number of customer complaints at 0.3 per 10,000 customers.

Founded in 2005 and recently rebranded from Go Air to Go First, the airline provides ultra-low cost flights for its customers. It belongs to the Wadia Group, which comprises leading brands such as Bombay Burmah, Bombay Dyeing, Britannia Ltd, and many more.

Also Read: Go First, Star Air offer free travel to all Indian Olympic medal winners

Also Read: Go First to start flights between Doha, three Indian cities