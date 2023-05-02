Go First to refund money of tickets as airline files for bankruptcy: What you need to know

Low-cost airline Go First’s announcement of bankruptcy has caused severe panic among passengers. The airline also said in a statement that its flights will remain suspended from May 3-5.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for May 3-5, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations,” the airline said in its statement.

The passengers of Go First airline, who booked flights for the above-mentioned dates will receive a full refund, the airline said in a statement.

“A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can,” the airline added.

We request you to DM your contact details and PNR so that we can provide you with a resolution at the earliest. (2/2)https://t.co/lSShhuxh2N — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 2, 2023



Furthermore, the airline has provided a detailed FAQ showing how customers can get refunds for cancelled flights.

Due to operational reasons, GoFirst flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers. Please visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQROr for more information. We assure that we’ll be back with more information soon. #GoFirst pic.twitter.com/QAJlL017QS — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 2, 2023



Booking via Go First website



The airline said that passengers who booked directly via the airline’s website will get a refund processed to their source account.

Hi Sahil, we apologise for this unpleasant experience. We certainly don't want our customers to face any such issues and we are here to help you out further. (1/1) — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 2, 2023



“The refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. We shall keep you updated on the proceedings. Thank you for your understanding,” the airline said.

Hi Shashwat, we apologise for this unpleasant experience. We certainly don't want our customers to face any such issues and we are here to help you out further. (1/1) — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 2, 2023



Booking via online travel aggregators



Go First said that passengers who purchased tickets via online travel agencies will also receive a reimbursement in their original account. Customers can, however, contact the online travel aggregator for more information if a refund is not provided.



The airline also clarified that it won’t be able to reschedule/transfer customer’s tickets to any other airlines. “Dear Go First Flyer, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you due to the event of flight cancellation, on account of unavoidable operational issues. We regret that we cannot reschedule/transfer your ticket to any other airline,” Go First said.



It also mentioned that the tickets won’t be rescheduled to any other dates due to unavailability. The airline also added that it won’t be able to make any changes or special requests for their existing bookings.



Go First will further give refunds to source accounts of customers against cancelled flights.



Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that the airline has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The airline has been facing a financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney that forced the grounding of 28 of its planes.

