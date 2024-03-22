Hindustan Aeronautics gets Rs 194 crore order from Guyana Defence Force for 2 commuter aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics on Friday inked a deal with Guyana Defence Force for supply of two Hindustan-228 Commuter Aircraft.

The total value of the contract is nearly ₹194 crore.



The development comes even as the firm is making efforts to deliver the first light combat aircraft (LCA) Mark1A fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force by March 31.

The delivery is part of a Rs 48,000-crore Defence Ministry's deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mark 1A jets for the IAF. It was inked in February 2021.

Defence sources told India Today, "Many of the trials on the ground for the first LCA Mark 1A have been carried out already, and we are trying to see if it can be delivered by March 31 with all the necessary integrations in it."