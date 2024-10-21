Hoax bomb threats: Civil aviation ministry recommends minimum 5-year jail term for those found guilty

Faced with a spate of hoax bomb threats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has recommended a minimum of five years to life imprisonment for persons found guilty, as part of the planned aviation-related amendments, said a top ministry official.

“We have suggested a minimum of five years of prison to the person involved in the hoax threat and penalty as a deterrent. The existing laws dealing with aviation security don’t address these issues,” the official told Business Today.

The official said that the amendment is required in aviation security rules, an executive process, and a legislative amendment for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, which needs parliament approval.

The central government is looking to make hoax bomb threats a cognizable offense under the law concerning flights on the ground and near the airport.

In the past few days, airlines have received a series of hoax bomb threats impacting flight operations, trouble to passengers and financial losses. The aviation ministry has held a series of discussions with various stakeholders, including airlines, the home ministry, security agencies, and cyber experts to assess the situation.

The ministry has sent the proposed amendments to various concerned ministries, including the Union Law Ministry, seeking their views on the matter before moving the amendments. “Also on the cards is roping in the social media platforms that the hoax call makers have used in the matter,” the official added.

Addressing a press conference, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that the safety and security of the passengers is the topmost priority and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the situation.

The minister said that he will push for the legislative amendments after the due consultation process is over. However, there looks to be no quick redressal in the matter as all threats are being looked upon on a case-to-case basis. “We are ensuring a speedy process and all players are on the same platform. We are trying to speed up the process as much as possible in such cases to avoid trouble to passengers,” added Naidu.