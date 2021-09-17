IGST on import of aircraft, other goods on lease exempted from double taxation

In a big relief to the airline industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking on the outcomes of the just-concluded 45th GST Council meeting today, said Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on the import of aircraft or other goods imported on lease will now be exempted from "double taxation".

"This will facilitate domestic industry and aviation sector, and these will also allow transfer of goods imported under lease without payment of IGST," she added.

IGST payable on import of aircraft or other goods imported on lease shall now be exempted from double taxation



This will facilitate domestic industry & aviation sector, these will also allow transfer of goods imported under lease without payment of IGST



- FM #GSTCouncilMeeting — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) September 17, 2021

Making other announcements, the Finance Minister said transport of export goods by vessels and air has also been exempted from GST. "This was given due to difficulties being faced by exporters for getting Input Tax Credit refund due to technical issues on GST Portal," she said.

The FM said although GST portal is "stable" now, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, this exemption is being extended by one year, which she said will provide benefit to exporters.

The FM also said national permit fee, charged by states for granting permit to goods vehicles to operate throughout India or in contiguous states, has also been exempted from GST.

Also read: Sitharaman presser LIVE: Import of aircraft on lease to be exempted from IGST, says FM

Also read: FM Sitharaman announces GST exemption on expensive drugs like Zolgngelsma, Viltepso