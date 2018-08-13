Independence Day sale: AirAsia, Air India and GoAir roll out lucrative deals, hefty discounts

With Independence Day only two days away, Indian airlines are offering lucrative deals and hefty discounts to bring in more passengers. To begin with, AirAsia is offering 45% off on domestic flight fares. The discount is applicable for multiple destinations including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Amritsar, New Delhi, Ranchi and Hyderabad. Passengers can now book tickets up to August 19 and the travel period of AirAsia's Independence Day sale is from February 13-August 19, 2019.

This offer can be availed under the promotion 'Buy More, Save More!' which essentially means that more the number of travellers, the heftier the discount. For instance, if you select one passenger you will get a discount of 15%, two guests will get 25%, three will get 35% and four to nine guests can avail 45% discounts, AirAsia mentioned.

Passengers must book their tickets in advance for the offer. Discounts are also subject to availability and are on selected flights only. The AirAsia offer is available on web and the Air Asia mobile app only.

Not to be left behind, Air India too has rolled out an Independence Day sale. They too, are only offering these discounts to passengers who book tickets on the official site.

The Air India discount is available till August 15 for both domestic and international flights. One can avail the discount by entering the promo code 18INDAY. The discount is not applicable on Air India Express, Alliance Air flights and code share flights.

Joining the bandwagon is GoAir that has extended the deadline for its GO GR8 Festival to August 15. Under this offer, passenger can avail flights for as cheap as Rs 1,099. There are up to 10 lakh seats for grabs. Customers can also enjoy exclusive deals of up to Rs 3,000 on Paytm, ZoomCar, Treebo and Myntra if they book tickets on the mobile app or site.

The travel period for GoAir is from September 11 to December 31, 2018. Deals are available only on the GoAir website or mobile app and are on a first-come first-served basis.

