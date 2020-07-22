India's air passenger traffic dips 84% in June; GoAir records sharpest fall

Domestic air passenger traffic declined 83.5 per cent year-on-year to 1.98 million in June 2020. In the previous month, nearly 3 lakh passengers had travelled after the resumption of domestic flight operations on May 25.

GoAir reported the maximum decline of 93 per cent to 1 lakh passengers from 1.3 million in June 2019. IndiGo and SpiceJet each reported 82 per cent y-o-y decline to 10 lakh and 3.3 lakh passengers, respectively. According to a Centrum research report, in July so far, average daily passenger growth has grown marginally by 2.1 per cent to 67,553 versus 66,133 in June while load factor (based on seats/departure factor of June-20) has moderated to 58.5 per cent.

Among airlines, SpiceJet had highest load factor at 68 per cent in June compared to 93.7 per cent in corresponding year-ago period. IndiGo reported 60.8 per cent load factor (90.1 per cent in June 2019). Air India's load factor stood at 56.5 per cent versus 81.2 per cent in the matching period last year.

Based on passenger traffic, Centrum research tracks a set of top 90 routes every fortnight for travel seven-day ahead and two months ahead. For this data set, average fare for seven-day ahead travel dropped by 4.4 per cent month-on-month in July 2020. Average fare for metro to metro routes declined 4.9 per cent and for metro to non-metro 12 per cent with significant variation in terms of individual routes. However, fares for non-metro to metro routes grew 8.1 per cent likely indicating improved return loads for airlines.

India resumed scheduled international air operations to US and France under 'air bubble' bi-lateral arrangements. Such arrangements permit only 'point-to-point' flight operations according in pre-agreed frequencies and are interim in nature. "Overall, we expect domestic passenger traffic to decline 57 per cent y-o-y to 61 million in FY21 and a sharp revival with 95 per cent y-o-y growth in FY22 to 119 million (16 per cent below FY20)," the report added.

