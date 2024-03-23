India may be on third spot in airline seat capacity in Q2 FY25 after US, China: Report

India might see a growth of 10.5 per cent in airline seat capacity in the Q2 of FY2024-25 compared to the same period in the current fiscal. If this happens, then India will be in the third sport globally after the US (with 310 million seats) and China (242 million seats), global travel data provider OAG said in its latest report.

India’s projected capacity in Q2 of 2024 is far higher than that of Japan, Spain, UK, Italy, Germany, Indonesia and Turkey, OAG noted as reported by Business Standard.

India once saw the second-highest growth in terms of seat capacity between pre-pandemic Q2 of 2019 and OAG projected Q2 of 2024. The growth is seen at 16.8 per cent, only behind China, which is expected to grow faster by 18.7 per cent, the data revealed.

At the global level, OAG has projected that global airlines will touch 1.5 billion seats in Q2 FY25, up by 8 per cent in the same period from the previous year.

The report said India’s low-cost and popular airline, IndiGo is at No. 8 in terms of seat capacity in the world. According to OAG data, IndiGo is projected to grow in Q22025 by 9.7 per cent. It is set to touch 32.64 million seats.

The airline may see a heady growth of 50.3 per cent between pre-Covid Q2 of 2019 and the projected Q2 of 2024.

The report said that with this, IndiGo will become the fastest-growing airline among the top 10 in the same period in the world. In Q2 of 2019, its seat capacity was 21.7 million seats.

Its growth between Q2 of 2019 and the projected Q2 of 2024 is set to be much higher than Ryan Air (38.5 per cent) China Air (32.8 per cent) and China South Airlines (19.4 per cent).



