India vs Australia World Cup final: Flight to Ahmedabad more expensive than Paris; return fares touch Rs 79,761

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Aviation
Feedback

Amidst India's assured spot in the final following a remarkable 70-run victory against New Zealand in the semi-finals, the city of Ahmedabad witnessed an exorbitant surge in flight fares.

Return ticket fares from key Indian cities to Ahmedabad also witnessed an unprecedented hike.
SUMMARY
  • Airfare searches for travel between November 19 and 2 revealed shocking pricing trends
  • Return fares ranging between Rs 35,000 to Rs 80,000
  • Check out how much would it cost from Delhi/Mumbai/Bengaluru/Kolkata

As the cricket fever intensifies ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup final between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, flight prices to the Gujarati city have soared to unprecedented heights. The surge in airfares has sparked widespread concern among fans and travellers aiming to witness the showdown on November 19.

Amidst India's assured spot in the final following a remarkable 70-run victory against New Zealand in the semi-finals, the city of Ahmedabad witnessed an exorbitant surge in flight fares. Searches for travel between November 19 and 2 revealed shocking pricing trends, with ticket rates reaching a staggering Rs 80,000, marking a tenfold increase compared to usual rates.

In the other semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa, the match showcased riveting cricketing action. South African batsman David Miller's century propelled his team to a competitive total of 212/10 against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Despite Miller's commendable 101-run innings, Australia's strong bowling performance restricted South Africa's batters, securing early breakthroughs and maintaining dominance throughout the innings. 

Return ticket fares from key Indian cities to Ahmedabad also witnessed an unprecedented hike, causing further concern among potential travellers. Routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata to Ahmedabad displayed substantial price surges, with return fares ranging between Rs 35,000 to Rs 80,000, significantly higher than regular rates.

Here are all the current prices as of publishing this article for a 19th November departure from Delhi/Mumbai/Bangalore/Kolkata and a 20th November arrival back at Delhi/Mumbai/Bangalore/Kolkata.

Del-Amd
Delhi - Ahmedabad - Delhi
Bom-Amd
Mumbai - Ahmedabad - Mumbai
Blr-Amd-blr
Bengaluru - Ahmedabad - Bengaluru
CCU-AMD-CCU
Kolkata - Ahmedabad - Kolkata

For reference here's how much it costs for a return flight from Delhi to Paris.

DEL-CDG-DEL
Delhi - Paris - Delhi

With the cricketing world eagerly anticipating the India-Australia clash in the World Cup final, the soaring flight prices have posed a significant challenge for fans eager to be part of the historic event. As anticipation builds for the ultimate showdown, the exorbitant travel costs to Ahmedabad continue to be a topic of widespread discussion and concern among cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

Published on: Nov 17, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
