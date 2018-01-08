IndiGo Airlines' New Year Sale offers tickets for as low as Rs 899

IndiGo Airlines has ushered the new year with a sale that will allow passengers to book tickets for as low as Rs 899. The offers are applicable on select routes only and the sale started on Monday, January 8. IndiGo's New Year Sale is offering tickets at a much-cheaper rate for the period of February 1 to April 15. Not only that, passengers who have an HDFC card are eligible for 10 per cent cashback upto Rs 600 and IndiGo Special Service Vouchers of upto Rs 600.

The offers are applicable through either the IndiGo website or on the mobile app only and are available till Wednesday.



Tickets between Delhi and Chandigarh are available for Rs 899, while Delhi to Jaipur tickets are available for Rs 999. Tickets from Delhi to Kolkata are available for Rs 2099, while it will cost passengers Rs 3099 for a ticket from Delhi to Coimbatore. Passengers can also book flights from Delhi to Doha for Rs 6999, while it will cost them Rs 5999 for a ticket from Delhi to Dubai.

Low fare tickets offered by airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Air India have propelled the demand for flight tickets, leading to a boom in the Indian aviation industry. Adding to the boom is the government's UDAAN scheme that aims to connect remote parts of the country on fiscal incentives.

It must be mentioned that under this sale, if the applicable seats are sold out, then the fares will return to the normal rates. These tickets are also non-refundable.

Moreover, these offers are not applicable on group offerings, and cannot be clubbed with other offers and promotional codes.

The above mentioned cashbacks will be credited within 90 days. Flight bookings through agents or any platform other than the IndiGo website and mobile app, are not eligible for these offers.

Also, very importantly, these offers are applicable for resident Indian citizens only.