IndiGo Airlines puts passenger going to Nagpur on Indore flight in a security gaffe

Days after a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture reprimanded private airlines, including IndiGo, for multiple cases of unsavoury behaviour and services that were not upto the mark, IndiGo Airlines is again making headlines. This time it is a security gaffe and every airline passenger's nightmare. As the result of a security gaffe, a man heading to Nagpur was put on a wrong flight. The passenger landed in Indore and had to be sent to his destination.

The airline has issued an apology and has started a probe into the matter. "IndiGo regrets the security breach intercepted by its security staff on flight 6E 774 (DEL-NAG), wherein a passenger of flight 6E 656 (DEL-IDR) wrongly boarded the flight 6E 774 and further travelled to Nagpur, after boarding the wrong coach," a statement by the airlines mentioned.

An unnamed official mentioned that the passenger was given the correct boarding pass during check-in, but somehow when he boarded the wrong flight, none of IndiGo's staffers noticed his pass, according to a report in the Indian Express.



The statement also mentioned that the security lead, second lead and skipper (security personnel) have been taken off roster till IndiGo's internal enquiry is completed.

According to reports, this gaffe was realised once it was too late to change flights.

For a while now, IndiGo Airlines has been making headlines - mostly for wrong reasons. Last year, the airlines received a lot of backlash for manhandling a passenger at Delhi airport. Earlier last year, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) suspended the IndiGo's aviation security training centre after several lapses were detected in the examination procedure it was following.