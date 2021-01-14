IndiGo announces 'Big Fat sale' from Jan 13-Jan 17; domestic flight fares starting from Rs 877

Budget airline IndiGo has announced a five-day special sale across domestic flights from January 13 to January 17, 2021. Under 'The Big Fat IndiGo sale', passengers can book one-way and round-trip non-stop domestic flight tickets for travel between April 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021, for as low as Rs 877. Flight change or cancellation charges worth Rs 500 will apply on bookings during the said offer. Under the sale, the Delhi-Kolkata flight fare is Rs 2,480 whereas the Delhi-Goa flight costs Rs 3,827 and the Delhi-Mumbai flight costs Rs 2,577 among many domestic routes.

IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, "We are very happy to announce our first festive sale of the year till January 17, 2021, applicable across select domestic flights on the 6E network. We are hopeful to see customers booking the seats on offer, with fares starting at Rs 877."

Customers booking via HSBC Bank credit card get an additional 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 750 on a minimum booking amount of Rs 3,000. IndusInd Bank credit card users can avail a 12 per cent cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on 12 months EMI on a minimum booking amount of Rs 3,000. The HSBC offer can be utilised while booking tickets either via the official IndiGo website or app, whereas the IndusInd offer is applicable only for bookings made via the official IndiGo website.

Talking about the increased customer confidence in airlines and how the advent of COVID-19 vaccination has played a positive role Kumar said, "Customer confidence in air travel has strengthened over the last few months, as it is the safest mode of transport. The advent of the vaccination has further improved the sentiment, with people looking at travelling within the country this year. This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares. The special sale further reinforces IndiGo's commitment to provide an on-time, courteous, safe and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine."

