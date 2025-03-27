IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme sees 2 million members; check its benefits, rewards

IndiGo announced that its loyalty programme, IndiGo BluChip, has crossed 2 million members. The airline said that the milestone was achieved in a short span of time, highlighting the programme’s benefits.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo said that they achieved the 2 million milestone within the first 6 months of its launch. The programmes features such as unmatched earning potential, flexible redemption options and exclusive rewards are resonating with the airline's customers, said Chopra.

Benefits of IndiGo BluChip