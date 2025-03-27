IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme sees 2 million members; check its benefits, rewards

IndiGo announced that its loyalty programme, IndiGo BluChip, has crossed 2 million members. The airline said that the milestone was achieved in a short span of time, highlighting the programme’s benefits.
Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo said that they achieved the 2 million milestone within the first 6 months of its launch. The programmes features such as unmatched earning potential, flexible redemption options and exclusive rewards are resonating with the airline's customers, said Chopra.
Benefits of IndiGo BluChip
- The IndiGo BluChip programme ensures that the members are rewarded every time they fly with IndiGo:
- Members can earn more every time they fly with IndiGo, accumulating maximum of up to 16 BluChips per 100 spent on IndiGo flights, and up to 12 IndiGo BluChips on select 6E add-ons like seat and excess baggage pre-booking, and Fast Forward.
- The BluChips can be redeemed anytime on any IndiGo flight till the last seat available.
- There are no blackout dates and members can redeem IndiGo BluChips on Economy or Stretch across all fare types like Saver, Flexi and Super 6E.
- IndiGo BluChip instantly upgrades a member’s tier as soon as they meet the criteria, based on
- total spends on IndiGo flights and number of flights taken with IndiGo.
- BluChips do not expire as long as the member remains active in the programme, and can be redeemed whenever they choose.
- Every IndiGo flight can earn the flier IndiGo BluChips access its domestic and international network of over 2,200 daily flights.
- Members who book directly through IndiGo channels like website and app earn 50 per cent more IndiGo BluChips.
- Members move up tiers and can get up to 40 6E Prime Passes. Each 6E Prime Pass provides access to Fast Forward, seat and a snack combo onboard IndiGo flight.