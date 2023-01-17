IndiGo crew gave juice to treat injury, had no first aid, claims passenger

After getting hurt by a falling object on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Aurangabad on Sunday, a passenger complained of poor treatment by the airline's staff. The unidentified traveller used Twitter to share his experience after a walking stick struck him in the face from an overhead compartment and cut his lip.



The passenger claimed that the flight attendant gave him a juice pack to dab on the wound rather than any ice or first aid. The passenger called the airline's handling of the incident "highly irresponsible" and expressed disappointment and frustration with it.



“I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via IndiGo. The flight attendant opened the overhead bin and a walking stick fell on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible,” the passenger, only known as “S” on Twitter, wrote.



The passenger’s tweet instantly went viral. The airline had contacted him after the tweet.



“After the incident yesterday IndiGo has taken the suggestion on keeping ice packs. Pragati, Nitesh, Pratima and Anirudh have been in touch with me and have assured that they will be cautious. Thank you for the help all you people who reached out to me,” he tweeted.



However, a number of recent events have prompted questions about the in-flight safety policies of airlines and the personnel's preparedness to deal with accidents and injuries.



Aside from the infamous Air India pee gate case, where a drunk man is accused of urinating on an elderly passenger, many other incidents involving rowdy passengers or haphazard airline response to incidents have gained attention recently.

