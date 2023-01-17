Panic erupts after IndiGo flyer opens emergency door, DGCA orders probe

On December 10, last year, a passenger on an IndiGo flight caused panic by opening the plane's emergency door. The plane was flying from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram. Soon after, the IndiGo 6E-7339 flight took off after pressurisation checks. Taking cognisance of the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation.



A senior DGCA official stated that the matter is being investigated.



"The incident happened on December 10 on IndiGo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On December 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check," said the official.



Previously, on November 26, last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman who was inebriated in the business class of an Air India flight.



On January 4, Delhi Police filed a case against him based on a complaint filed by the woman with Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. The accused and the victim are both from outside of Delhi.



In yet another incident, drunk passengers onboard an IndiGo flight wreaked havoc on the way from Delhi to Patna. The IndiGo 6E-6383 flight was headed to Patna from Delhi when the incident took place.



Recently, two men onboard a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight engaged in a physical brawl. In a video that surfaced on the social media platform Twitter, a young shirtless man could be seen engaging in a physical clash with a co-passenger who is seated on the flight.