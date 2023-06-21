'IndiGo deal with Airbus major win for UK aerospace', says PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said that Airbus's multi-billion-dollar deal with IndiGo to supply 500 aircraft is a major boost for the UK aerospace sector, which will benefit from billions of pounds in investment and thousands of new jobs.

"This contract is a major win for our aerospace sector. Airbus's deal with IndiGo will be worth billions to the UK and support thousands of jobs across the country - helping to grow the economy," PM Sunak said.

IndiGo has placed a firm order for 500 A320 family aircraft, setting the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation. The latest agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330.

The purchase agreement was signed by Rahul Bhatia, Promoter and Managing Director of IndiGo, Dr Venkataramani Sumantran, Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, at the Paris Air Show 2023.

"This landmark order marks a new chapter in Airbus and IndiGo's relationship that is democratising affordable air travel for millions of people in the world's fastest growing aviation market. It is also a resounding endorsement of the A320 Family's best-in-class operating economics that have been powering IndiGo's growth for almost two decades," Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, Airbus, said.

The multi-billion-dollar deal comes less than five months after Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

Reacting to Sunak's remark, IndiGo tweeted, "Our partnership with @Airbus will indeed further propel growth in the aerospace sector and together this will help drive prosperity through increased travel and commerce. Thank you for your support."

