IndiGo flight filled with smoke, makes priority landing in Ahmedabad

IndiGo passengers travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad were in for a rude shock on the first day of the year as smoke filled the plane. The pilot of the 6E-6373, an Airbus 320 travelling between the two cities issued a PAN-PAN midair call.

A PAN-PAN call is a standard international urgency call that indicates that they have an urgent situation in hand. Following this incident the IndiGo flight made a priority landing at the Ahmedabad airport.

IndiGo is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

A similar incident took place on a Jaipur to Kolkata IndiGo flight, operated by Airbus 320. Smoke had filled the cabin and the cockpit leading the pilot to issue a May Day call. Unlike this plane, the Kolkata plane had an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport.

This incident comes days after another similar incident took place on December 27, when following reports of smoke, passengers who had boarded a Jet Airways flight were deboarded and moved to another plane. The Jet Airways flight, 9W 713, was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mangalore on the same day. As per the website, the alternate aircraft took off with 71 passengers.

The ATR plane was grounded for repair work following the incident, as per reports by ANI.

Jet Airways issued an official statement regarding the incident and said that the delay was due to a technical snag. The airline also mentioned that the plane was stationed at its bay and the incident took place before its departure.

"Our flight, 9W 713, from Bengaluru to Mangalore of 27th December was delayed due to a technical snag, while parked at bay, prior to departure. An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged and the flight departed with 71 guests. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests," Jet Airways said in a statement.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Cathay Pacific sells $16,000 business class tickets for $675 in a gaffe