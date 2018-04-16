Airbus A320neo: Grounded IndiGo, GoAir planes ready to take off again

The 14 Pratt & Whitney engines-powered Airbus A320neo planes operated by IndiGo and GoAir, which were pulled out due to technical snags, have been reinducted into operations. IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) had 11 P&W-powered planes, while Wadia group-promoted GoAir had three.



Confirming the report, a P&W India spokesperson told Mint that the engines were grounded due to "knife-edge seal" defects, which meant that the oil seal and combustor in the engines were wearing out faster than expected. The company said it has restarted its global deliveries from April. The deliveries to IndiGo and Go Air - around four a month - is expected to restart by April end.

The reports of faulty take-offs and in-flight shut down on A320neo fleet were highlighted worldwide, following which the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had issued an emergency "airworthiness" directive on February 9.

In the same month, IndiGO, which has been using A320neo jets since 2015, had to cancel three aircrafts with faulty engines.

On March 12, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered grounding of 11 A320neo planes fitted with P&W 1100 engines citing safety concerns after a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight was sent back to Ahmedabad within 40 minutes of getting a mid-air technical snag.

The country's largest domestic airline had to cancel around 406 flights between March 16 and March 31.

The Airbus engines are world famous for its fuel efficiency. According to the French aircraft company, the A320neo family offers up to 20 per cent savings in terms of fuel efficiency per seat, along with a nearly 50 per cent reduction in engine noise and NOx emissions as per the industry standard.