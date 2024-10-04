IndiGo integrates AI-powered risk management platform 

IndiGo has integrated AI-powered risk management platform to maintain the highest standards of safety and can adjust flight plans across its expanding network, especially as the airline expands its international footprint.

This advanced technology platform utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyse vast amounts of data from various sources, including open-source intelligence (OSINT) and official aviation bodies like European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

This comprehensive approach provides IndiGo with real-time alerts and actionable insights on a wide range of potential security risks, encompassing both airspace security and potential disruptions at airports and cities within its network.

“As IndiGo expands globally, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain paramount. This new technology empowers us to proactively identify potential risks by providing real-time intelligence, allowing us to make well-informed decisions that prioritise the well-being of everyone on board,” said Capt. Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, IndiGo.

He further said that by integrating this intelligence into operations, IndiGo can adjust flight plans proactively, minimise disruptions for our passengers, and ensure the highest level of safety across our expanding network.

This investment in advanced risk management technology reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to providing passengers with a secure and reliable travel experience. With its fleet of over 370 aircraft, the airline is operating around 2,100 daily flights and connecting 85 plus domestic destinations and over 30 international destinations.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo is set to significantly expand its international network, aiming to increase its destinations from 20 to 40 by the end of the current financial year, the airline’s CEO Pieter Elbers told The Economic Times last month.

The plan is part of a broader strategy to establish IndiGo as a leading global airline by 2030, added Elbers. He also outlined the airline’s plans to target emerging markets that are currently under-served by Indian carriers.