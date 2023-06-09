IndiGo offers connectivity to US via codeshare flights with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo on Friday announced the launch of new codeshare connections through Istanbul to the United States as the airline continues to expand its international connectivity.

Through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo will offer access to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, from June 15, the company said in a press note.



IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe that offers access to countries including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Portugal.



"We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles," IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said.



Codesharing allows an airline to book passengers on partner airlines and provide smooth travel to locations where it does not have a presence.



"These new connections also offer immense potential for both business and leisure travelers, enabling them to tap into opportunities for trade, commerce, and exploration in these thriving American cities," the company said in a statement.



IndiGo is currently the biggest airline in terms of market share and fleet size and controls almost 70 per cent of the Indian market.



Recently, IndiGo in its Q4 results reported a profit of Rs 919 crore, with a jump of 76.5 per cent in revenue.

The overseas connectivity expansion of IndiGo, which has more than 300 planes, also comes at a time when Tata Group-owned Air India is reviving and expanding its fleet as well as routes.

