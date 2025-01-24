IndiGo stretch on 10 new metro routes in 2025: Pieter Elbers

Indigo plans to expand its stretch on 10 new metro routes in 2025, with the Delhi-Chennai route, along with the existing Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Bengaluru routes, to be operationalised soon, said Pieter Elbers, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer.

The airline touched a peak of 2,200 daily flights and served a record 31.3 million passengers during the third quarter of FY25. It flies to 90 domestic destinations and 38 international destinations with code sharing.

“There is a positive demand rebound in the latter half of the year after external impact in the second quarter due to heat waves and elections. The penetration of air travel which means Indian using air travel is still relatively low compared globally and this gives us confidence on growth waves,” said Elbers during the Q3FY25 earnings call on Friday.

He further said that international expansions account for 28% of all available seat kilometers (ASK), a measure of an airplane’s carrying capacity available to generate revenues. “International is a leading part of our growth as Indian travellers want to explore,” he added.

IndiGoStretch is already operational on the Delhi-Mumbai route. By early January 2025, all 20 daily flights between Delhi and Mumbai will be on an IndiGoStretch aircraft. A tailor-made business product for India’s busiest and business routes, IndiGoStretch will be available on all 15 daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru by March 2025.

Promising a relaxed and comfortable journey, IndiGoStretch customers can enjoy complimentary benefits like priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee. They will also get an additional baggage allowance starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin.

IndiGoStretch is available for bookings on IndiGo’s direct channels and aggregator websites, with tickets starting at ₹ 21,000. It offers a 2-seat wide bay, specially curated healthy meal options by the Chefs at Oberoi Flight Services, and premium seats designed by RECARO.

With a spacious pitch of 38 inches and a width of 21.3 inches, the seats feature a six-way adjustable headrest with neck support, a 5-inch deep recline for relaxation, an electronic device holder, a 60-watt USB-Type-C power supply, and a three-pin universal power outlet.