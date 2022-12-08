IndiGo to open its largest ever station at New Goa International Airport

Indian carrier IndiGo has announced 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly new flights to and from the soon to-be inaugurated New Goa International Airport. The flights will be effective from January 5, 2023. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Goa’s latest and second international airport at Mopa in North Goa on December 11, 2022, and the airport will begin operations from January 05, 2023. This will be IndiGo’s largest-ever new station launch and will immediately connect New Goa International Airport to 8 cities across India.

According to the airline, IndiGo is introducing these new flights to cater to the increasing demand and will improve direct connectivity to North Goa. The present Goa Dabolim Airport (Dabolim, South Goa) will remain active, and IndiGo continues its existing operations there.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said the budget airline is very excited to announce its largest ever new station launch with new direct connections from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa.

North Goa has some of the most popular tourist attractions and generally derives more traffic than any other region in the state. From scenic beaches to breathtaking forts, Goa also has a lot of well-known attractions like the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Aguada Fort, Immaculate Conception Church, Chapora Fort, Sinquerim Beach, Anjuna Beach, Calangute Beach Harvalem waterfalls, etc.

Not just numerous tourists, but residents of Goa will also be able to utilise these new services to fly directly to many large cities across India. The airline stated that customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's official website https://www.goindigo.in/.

The airline has a fleet of more than 280 aircraft and operates over 1600 daily flights and connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

