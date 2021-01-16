IndiGo to operate daily Delhi-Leh flights from February 22

IndiGo has announced that it has added Leh to its domestic flight network. The airline will operate two new daily flights - one from Delhi to Leh and other from Leh to Delhi. The flights will begin operations on February 22, 2021, and bookings for these are now open.

"In order to further strengthen domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India's leading carrier, announced Leh as its 63rd domestic destination," read a press release by IndiGo.

"Leh, the capital of Ladakh is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventurous activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals," the release added. The company notes that Leh is an attractive tourist destination, especially between April and September.

Announcing the new flights, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, Sanjay Kumar said, "We are pleased to begin expansion of our domestic network beyond the pre-COVID levels. This will also be our first destination amongst the seven regional stations we announced recently. We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country."

"IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine," Kumar further added.

Flight 6E 2016 will operate from Delhi to Leh. The Leh-bound flight will take-off at 5:45 am and would reach its destination at 7:20 am. The fare for this flight is Rs 2,905. The Delhi inbound flight 6E 2037 will depart from Leh at 8:00 am and would reach the national capital at 9:35 am. The fare for the Delhi-bound flight is Rs 2,932. Both flights will run daily from February 22, 2021, onwards.

