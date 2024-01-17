IndiGo website, mobile app & call centre unavailable. Here's what is going on

IndiGo's website, mobile app and call centres were unavailable for users on Wednesday due to a scheduled upgrade by the airline.

"We’re on flight mode, our systems are undergoing an upgrade, impacting website, mobile app and contact centre," the airline said in a statement.

The airline assured uninterrupted flight operations at all airports during this period, however, it comes during a time when severe travel disruptions have occurred at the Delhi airport due to dense fog and low visibility.

The airline said services such as self-baggage drop and Digi Yatra facilities would not be accessible during the upgrade.

The domestic carrier is facing flak over several flight disruptions owing to intense fog and its handling of passengers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo Airlines and Mumbai Airport after a video of passengers eating food on the tarmac went viral online on Monday (15 January).

Sir, our systems are undergoing an upgrade to bring you an even better experience. As a result, our App and Website are temporarily unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding. Please stay tuned with us for further updates. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 17, 2024

The passengers of a Goa-Delhi flight that was diverted to Mumbai owing to poor visibility in the National Capital on Sunday (14 January) were seen dining on the apron upon disembarking. In the video that went viral on social media, flyers can be seen seated on the tarmac and eating food next to the parked IndiGo aircraft. The incident sparked safety concerns as the apron is designated for aircraft activities.

