IndusInd Bank, Vistara to launch co-branded credit card

Private lender IndusInd Bank has joined hands with full-service airline Vistara to launch a co-branded credit card named 'Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer'. This offering aims at enhancing the travel experience for tourists at a time when different countries have gradually started lifting travel bans and have started opening their borders.



Holders of this credit card will get a complimentary 'Gold' class membership to Club Vistara (CV), the frequent flyer programme of the airline under which, they can earn points on every flight.



“Cardholders can even redeem their earned CV points to avail award flights. Moreover, the card empowers customers to travel to international destinations in a cashless manner, while also earning CV Points on their spends,” IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.



In addition to these, the card provides a slew of other privileges like complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe, zero foreign currency mark-up along with milestone rewards as well as dining and entertainment-related benefits. Customers can apply for this card by paying a visit to an IndusInd Bank branch.



Soumitra Sen, Head, Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank claims that this product aims to transform the way India travels. “With the world gradually opening up, Indians and especially millennials will look to travel for both business and pleasure. They seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, as well as world class safety standards. This all new card proposition fulfils each of those requirements, thereby providing customers with a hassle-free travel experience," Sen added.



“We are hopeful that our customers will see great value in the Club Vistara lnduslnd Bank Explorer Credit Card and enjoy its benefits as they travel around the globe with us," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.



Recently, Vistara had announced that Kannan will take over as CEO of the airline from January 1, 2022. He will be replacing Leslie Thng, who will move on to take up a senior position with Singapore Airlines. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

