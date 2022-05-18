Jet Airways, Akasa Air eager to ‘jet together’; take a look at their fun-filled banter

Jet Airways, that’s been revived and is preparing to take off again, and Akasa Air, the latest entrant in Indian aviation, had quite a fun-filled banter on Twitter. The airlines are all set to “gatecrash” the party.

Akasa Air, on Tuesday, announced that it has received its airline code, QP. “Quite Proud to announce our airline code - QP!,” it tweeted with a card that said ‘QP - Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’. It translates to: ‘QP - the party has just started’.

Jet Airways quoted the tweet and said, “Niner Whiskey welcomes Quebec Papa to the party we're about to gatecrash together!” Quebec Papa is QP, Akasa’s code and Niner Whiskey is NW, likely to be Jet’s code.

Niner Whiskey welcomes Quebec Papa to the party we're about to gatecrash together! 😉 @AkasaAir https://t.co/0qki02qwpS — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 17, 2022

Jet’s tweet comes after it completed its proving flights. It is now awaiting the Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

A spokesperson of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, that will run the new, reinstated Jet Airways, said, “We have successfully conducted our proving flights over two days, and we now look forward to the grant of the AOC by the DGCA.”

To Jet’s reply to Akasa’s tweet, the airline said, “We are eager to Jet together on this new adventure. Let's double the Joy of Flying because It's Y(our) Sky!”

We are eager to Jet together on this new adventure.

Let's double the Joy of Flying because It's Y(our) Sky! https://t.co/IOjbit57pk — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) May 18, 2022

Akasa Air is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July. The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

