Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air picks Navitaire to power its tech-first strategy

The soon-to-be-launched low-cost carrier (LCC) Akasa Air announced on Thursday that it has chosen the cloud-enabled Navitaire Airline Platform to power its digital retailing strategy.

Navitaire Airline will leverage key solutions, including the New Skies order-based reservation and retailing system, Digital Platform, GoNow day-of-departure and SkyLedger revenue accounting systems, noted the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted airline and Navitaire in a joint statement.

"India's youngest airline partners with Navitaire to open new, affordable travel options in one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets," noted the firms,

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry. Navitaire is one of the first providers to move its entire airline platform of solutions to the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology, conveyed the firms.

Mumbai-based Akasa Air will serve routes between metro to Tier 2 and 3 cities in India. The airline has plans to add international routes in 2023. The airline, which is following a tech-led approach, explained that its growth plans are bolstered by its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered over the next five years, which will give it the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer at Akasa Air said, "Our goal is to leverage best-in-class technology and build a data-driven organisation and our partnership with a technology leader like Navitaire is a testament to the same. We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers."

"It is a pleasure to partner with Akasa Air as they launch this innovative, inclusive airline, and we look forward to supporting Akasa Air's dynamic growth," said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO.

"Our proven digital commerce solutions, digital experience capabilities, and cloud-first approach are uniquely suited to help visionary airlines like Akasa Air leverage new technology specifically designed to help the leading digital pioneers of the skies move fast and grow fast. This experience and our shared culture let us focus on delivering what Akasa Air, one of today's new breed of digital-first airlines, needstoday and in the future." he added.

Earlier, Business Today had reported that the launch of stock market bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted low-cost carrier (LCC) Akasa Air has been pushed to July. The postponement is due to the carrier's first Boeing 737 aircraft now arriving in June instead of May.

