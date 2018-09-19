Jet Airways to end free meal service under new economy fares

Cash-strapped Jet Airways will stop serving free meals to customers who book flights under its 'economy light' and 'economy deal' options from September 28. However, complimentary beverage service including tea and coffee will continue for all passengers.

The Naresh Goyal-owned full service carrier is facing financial headwinds due to rise in fuel prices and cut-throat competition from budget carriers. Guests on-board Jet Airways flights currently get complimentary meals irrespective of class or fare.

However, after making the in-flight meal optional, the airline said flyers will not only be able to avail competitive low fares but have the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on-board menu.

"You can choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, including hot meal options on select flights and pay using debit or credit cards," it said.

The airline said its new fare choices bring more value for money, by letting passengers choose a travel plan based on preference, travel requirements and budget. "We have now unbundled fares in 'Light' and 'Deal' categories of Fare Choices in Economy, for flights within India. With this enhancement, you now have the flexibility to choose fares offering flight and meal or flight only option," Jet Airways said.

On international flights, all features and benefits under First Class, Premiere and Economy remain unchanged, it added.

The airline had reported Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June owing to higher fuel cost and other expenses due to the falling rupee. The ongoing cash crunch has forced the airline to embark on Rs 2,000-crore cost cutting drive and stake sale in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege as part of capital infusion.

Making matters worse, Jet Airways' cost of fuel as a percentage of operations shot up from nearly 40 per cent 2 years ago to nearly 65 per cent today. The airline has a negative net worth of over Rs 7,000 crore.