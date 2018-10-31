Jet Airways offers up to 30% off on flight tickets

In line with other airlines, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent off on booking domestic and international flight tickets under the latest ' Happy Diwali Sale' offer. The offer is valid on one way, and return tickets booked between October 30, 2018, and November 5, 2018. Exclusive perks like preferred fare facility, zero cancellation fee, among others, can also be availed on bookings that are made via Jet Airways website or app.

Terms to avail Jet Airways offer in Diwali sale

The tickets must be purchased at least eight days before the departure for travel in domestic premiere flights. And for a trip in domestic economy flights, tickets must be bought at least 14 days before departure or after Nov 14, 2018, stated its official website, jetairways.com.

The travel period of Jet Airways offer is different for various routes. For a trip to International destinations, flight tickets must be bought on or after October 30, 2018, except for travel to Manchester, which must start on or after November 5, 2018.

This offer is also accessible on base fare in Premiere and Economy flights from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated Jet Airways, and it's partners KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France. The tickets can be purchased either on Jet Airway's official website jetairways.com or its app.

Jet Airways will also commence daily direct flight services from Pune to Singapore starting December 1, 2018.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)