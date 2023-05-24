‘Modi Airways’: All about the ‘yatra from Melbourne to Sydney’ at $249 per person

To say that Indian-Australians were excited to welcome and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit till May 24, would be an understatement. The prime minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country. In fact, the diaspora arranged for a special charter flight for members of the community to attend the community reception hosted on May 23 in Sydney. The charter plane was dubbed ‘Modi Airways’.

The special charter flight took off from Melbourne to Sydney, and departed at 9 am. On offer was a one-way ticket priced at $249 per person.

The organisers of ‘Modi Airways’ said in its website that this flight was priced at $249 per person because it was an exclusive flight that provides an experience of a lifetime. It also said that there was no group booking available.

Dhol being played 15000 - 20000ft + above ground on #ModiAirways 😊



May be another first again. pic.twitter.com/9gWSicI6XZ — Modiairways (@modiairways) May 23, 2023

The team behind ‘Modi Airways’ worked with Qantas to arrange the special flight that came with exclusive tickets to the 'Australia Welcomes Modi' event in Sydney, in-flight meals, exclusive Modi merchandise for free, free travel in an exclusive bus from the airport to the venue, and an opportunity to interact with the media. The team also promised an “opportunity to travel with like-minded supporters in a fun packed itinerary” and “last but not least lifetime experience for this unique journey”.

As for accommodation, the travellers were asked to book their stay as per their needs. There was no return flight from Sydney.

In the interaction with the Indian community at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 23, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese unveiled the foundation for a ‘Little India’ gateway to be built in Harris Park in Parramatta, Sydney.

Indian students, professionals, business persons were part of the Indian diaspora that attended the event in Sydney. In his interaction, Prime Minister Modi stated that mutual trust and respect are the foundation of the close ties between the two nations. He also lauded the contribution of the Indian community in Australia and called them the ‘brand ambassadors’ of the country.

Also read: Sydney: 'PM Modi is the boss,' says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Also read: 'Masterchef, cricket unite India and Australia', says PM Modi at grand event