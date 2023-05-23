'Masterchef, cricket unite India and Australia', says PM Modi at grand event

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said "Masterchef and cricket" unite the bond between India and Australia. He further praised the Indian diaspora for their huge contribution to the ties between the two countries.



Currently, the Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Australia starting Monday.



Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena amid loud cheers and thunderous applause. Albanese welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the event, saying "Prime Minister Modi is the boss."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in a traditional manner.



PM Modi will address the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event shortly. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with him.



"An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at a community programme in Sydney," Modi said during his address. Speaking about bilateral ties he said the "India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid Vedic chanting and other traditional ways at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with PM Modi.



"Our lifestyles may be different, but now yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners, but Masterchef is connecting us now," PM Modi said.



He further mentioned that relationship between the two countries has gone beyond the 3Cs -- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry, 3Ds -- Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti (friendship) and 3Es -- Energy, Economy and Education, and it is based on "mutual trust" and "mutual respect".



Hailing the India-Australia cricket ties, he said millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died. Modi thanked Albanese for supporting him in unveiling the foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney. Earlier, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony as they arrived at the venue.



Harris Park, a street which was renamed as "Little India" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during a special community event here is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

