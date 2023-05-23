Sydney: 'PM Modi is the boss,' says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "The Boss". He was speaking at the grand community event in Sydney for the Indian diaspora.

"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney.

Both the Prime Ministers received a traditional welcome when they arrived at the venue.The event started with cultural performance by Indian dancers.

While recognising the contribution of Indian diaspora, Australian PM said, "India is a key strategic partner. We have a rich friendship, we have a very affectionate sporting rivalry, of course, on the cricket fields of the world and we will of course contest the championship once again, later, very shortly, both part of a growing and dynamic region and Prime Minister Modi is a very welcome visitor to our shores."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled Australia’s first ‘Little India’. Harris Park, a Sydney suburb in Australia will now be known as 'Little India'. PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jointly launched it.

In Australia, Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event - to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora, amid immense enthusiasm among the community members. “When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again,” Modi said.

Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.

The prominent public figures Modi met included Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, ‘Toilet warrior’ Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate, rockstar Guy Sebastian and celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd.