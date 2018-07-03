Mumbai downpour: Jet Airways, IndiGo, Vistara waive rescheduling charges

Providing solace to flyers, full-service carrier Jet Airways and budget airline IndiGo and Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara on Tuesday said they will re-accommodate the passengers who miss their flights due to monsoon rains in Mumbai. The passengers will be adjusted on the next flight depending on seat availability.

The financial capital has been battered by heavy downpour. A part of road over-bridge near Andheri West collapsed today morning. After the accident, train services of the Western Railway came to a halt leaving hundreds of train passengers stranded. This led to traffic congestion on the road leading to the Mumbai airport.

Taking cognizance of the situation, several airlines have come forward to provide respite to flyers. Jet Airways has waived off penalties for changing the date or flight, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai on Tuesday.

Likewise, IndiGo and Vistara will provide free re-accommodation to all passengers who have missed reporting on time due to the traffic congestion arising out of the collapse of Andheri Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai.

The incessant rains in the maximum city has affected the civic life. The Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse, which is used by thousands of commuters each day, has escalated matters for the worse.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 48 hours. "Heavy rain is expected to continue for Mumbai and surrounding areas for 48 hours (from Tuesday morning)," KS Hosalikar, IMD's Deputy Director General (Western Region), said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked the Mumbai police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to increase its bus service for the convenience of commuters. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is running 14 extra buses between Borivali and Churchgate and 39 buses on Western line route from Bandra to Andheri to handle the traffic affected by bridge collapse.