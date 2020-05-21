New domestic flight guidelines: Baggage rules, other things to know before entering airport

The new standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Airport Authority of India(AAI) on Thursday discourages use of trolleys in departure and arrival areas. The luggage should be sanitised by the airport operator in the baggage break up area before putting on the conveyor belt and handing over to the passengers. "Airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into terminal building," the AAI said in a statement.
The passengers should compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building, according to the latest guidelines. The passengers will be thermal screened and should have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their mobiles. However, the app will not be mandatory for children below 14 years of age. India halted flight operations since March 25 when the government first imposed the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 31.
SOPs For Domestic Flights:
On Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI".
