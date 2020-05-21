Lockdown 4.0 Coronavirus Live Updates: Flights, trains set to resume operations, COVID-19 cases past 1.06 lakh

Latest updates on lockdown 4.0 and coronavirus: India is slowly inching closer to business as usual with government's announcement of resumption of air and train services within the country even as the total count of COVID-19 cases jumped to 1,06,750 on Wednesday. This tally includes 61,149 active cases, 42,297 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,303 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. The ministry said that with a mortality rate of 0.2 death per lakh population, and a recovery rate of 39.62%, India is ahead of the rest of the world in fighting the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, life is slowly coming to normal with the businesses resuming operations in several parts of the country. Delhi's neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday allowed markets to reopen, but with odd-even system. Delhi has already permitted shops to open on alternative days. Gujarat also resumed the state transport bus services, while Haryana took the decision not to run interstate bus services and limit them within the state.

8.49 am: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: States resume operations amid restrictions

8.44 am: COVID-19 cases in India past 1.06 lakh

Idnia's total count of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,06,750 on Wednesday. This tally includes 61,149 active cases, 42,297 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,303 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.38 am: Coronavirus India: Domestic flights to resume operations in India from May 25

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday that domestic flights will resume their operations in the country from May 25 but in a calibrated manner. Taking to Twitter Puri said that that all airlines have been alerted to make the required preparations to restart operations.

