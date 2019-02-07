New Jet Airways rules: Pay up to Rs 3,800 as charge if you cancel seat even 7 days before flight

Jet Airways on Wednesday stated that a new framework would be implemented from February 7 onward under which if any changes or cancellations are made seven days prior to flight departure, the domestic passenger would attract a smaller penalty compared to the rate after this period. The carrier also announced imposition of cancellation charges of Rs 3,800 on "flex category" of business-class passengers from February 7 onward. Till date, this category of passengers was exempt from cancellation fee, according to the airline's website.

According to the new penalty framework, an economy-class passenger would have to pay an amount in between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,800 if he or she is cancelling the seat seven days prior to flight departure. If an economy-class passenger cancels seat within seven days of flight departure, he or she would have to pay anywhere in between Rs 2,800 and Rs 4,600.

The new framework states that if an economy-class passenger makes a seat change, date change, flight change, etc,. prior to seven days of flight departure, the charges would be in between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,500. However if the passenger makes any such change within seven days of flight departure, he or she would have to pay a penalty in between Rs 2,300 and Rs 4,300 as per the new framework.

Business-class passengers, who belong to "classic" category and "flex" category, would have to shell out Rs 4,800 and Rs 3,800 respectively, if they are cancelling ticket. According to the airline's website, no cancellation charge was imposed on "flex" category of business-class passengers till date. From February 7, business-class passengers, who belong to "classic" category, would have to shell out Rs 2,300 for making any seat change, date change, flight change, etc. The "flex" category of business-class passengers can continue to make any such changes free of cost.

"As part of the new policy, charges for various changes including those for flight, date, sector, booking class, cabin, etc., and refund penalties for ticket cancellations at least seven days prior to the date of travel will attract lower penalties compared to those who undertake booking changes within seven days," the airline said in its statement. Senior Vice-President - Worldwide Sales & Distribution, Jet Airways, Raj Sivakumar said: "The tiered policy is a carefully crafted endeavour that allows our guests the opportunity to amend their domestic travel ahead of time offering additional value, choice and convenience.

