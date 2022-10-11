No luggage tracker allowed! Lufthansa bans Apple AirTag, calls it 'dangerous'

German carrier Lufthansa has banned active Apple AirTags from being carried with the luggage. The airline called the tracking device ‘dangerous’, and has urged its passengers not to carry an activated AirTag on the flight. German media was the first to report about the airline banning tracking devices onboard.

The whole matter came into light when a Twitter user named @djthomashome asked the airlines to confirm whether Apple AirTag is banned from checked baggage, to which the airline replied that “Lufthansa is banning activated AirTag from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off." An Apple Insider was the first to report the news.

Lufthansa has said that according to ICAO guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result.

However, when Airways Magazine reached out to Lufthansa, the airline clearly said that it has not banned any air tracking device on its flights. The airline added that it is the ICAO guidelines that suggest ban on such devices, but it has nothing to do with Lufthansa or other carriers.

Apple AirTag was launched in April 2021. A small, lightweight device with a stainless-steel body helps to track other devices once paired with an iPhone. The tracker has an IP67 rating and is both water and dust-resistant. In India it comes with a price tag of Rs 3,190.



