Qatar Airways, IndiGo restart partnership; to offer over 340 flights to 13 Indian cities

Qatar Airways and IndiGo have announced that they are reactivating their strategic cooperation following the lifting of suspension on international scheduled flights by the Indian government.

Under this agreement, Qatar will operate 190 flights per week to and from 12 destinations in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. IndiGo, on the other hand, will operate 154 flights per week between Doha and Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

Qatar Airways will place its marketing code on IndiGo operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from April 25, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from May 9.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, "The reactivation of our strategic partnership with IndiGo is another milestone in the development of aviation between the State of Qatar and India. Together, both Qatar Airways and IndiGo will offer over 340 flights per week to 13 destinations in India. Never before has our partnership with IndiGo been stronger and the resumption of our strategic cooperation demonstrates the resilience, agility and commitment both partners have shown in overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.”

Ronojoy Dutta, Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo added, “With the easing of restrictions, we believe that this will create economic growth through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity.”

Members of Qatar Airways' loyalty programme ‘Privilege Club’ will be able to earn Avios on all code-share flights operated by IndiGo. The airline’s baggage rules will apply to all code-share flights.

