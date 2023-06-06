Qatar Airways Kolkata-Doha flight delayed due to bomb scare, aircraft still at Kolkata airport

A Qatar Airways Kolkata-Doha flight (QR 541) flight on Tuesday was delayed due to a bomb scare. A passenger allegedly started shouting about a bomb scare inside the aircraft, India Today reported citing sources.

After this, the crew has immediately informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the passengers have also been safely evacuated. The flight is still at Kolkata airport and the aircraft has been searched by snifer dogs.

During his questioning by airport authorities, the man claimed he was told by someone about a bomb inside the aircraft. The man’s father told the CISF officials about his son’s mental health issues and produced supporting documents. Further investigation into the matter is underway at the time of writing this story.

(More details to be added)