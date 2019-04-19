SpiceJet announces 24 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai, Delhi to Tier II cities

No-frills airline SpiceJet on Thursday announced the launch of 24 new flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its domestic network. The bulk of these flights are from Mumbai linking it to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bagdogra, Mangaluru and Amritsar in addition to two additional frequencies on the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai sector. Earlier this month, the airline had announced six new flights connecting Mumbai with Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the new flights from Delhi are on the Delhi-Patna-Delhi and Delhi-Bangalore-Delhi sectors. All these flights will be operational daily once they commence, starting April 26. "We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of these new flights. The industry is currently facing severe shortage of capacity and SpiceJet remains committed to make all possible efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience," Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director, said in a statement.

Last week, the airline had announced that from end-May it would introduce direct non-stop flights connecting Mumbai to a host of international destinations. It claims to be the first and only Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu routes. SpiceJet already connects Mumbai with a non-stop flight to Dubai and Bangkok.

And now, with the introduction of the new domestic flights, passengers from several Tier II cities will be able to easily travel on SpiceJet's international network via Mumbai and Delhi. Here's a detailed schedule of these new flights, although the timings are subject to Government approvals:

(Edited by Sushmita Choudhury Agarwal)