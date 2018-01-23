SpiceJet, IndiGo both launch Republic Day Sale; offer tickets from Rs 769 and Rs 797

SpiceJet and IndiGo Airlines have both launched their Republic Day Sale, with fares starting from Rs 769 and Rs 797 respectively. SpiceJet is also offering international tickets from Rs 2469. The two low-cost airlines announced their sale days after AirAsia and Go Air launched theirs. The sale period for both the airlines is from January 22 to January 25.

While the travel period SpiceJet has offered is from January 22 to December 12, IndiGo's travel period is from January 22 to April 15.

SpiceJet is also offering additional discounts for passengers with the mobile app. Passengers who own an SBI credit card will be offered 10 per cent discount on tickets as well as free priority check-in. They are also offering 20 per cent off on select add-on services and a free Croma voucher worth Rs 500.

SpiceJet tickets are refundable ones and are applicable on one way fares only, while IndiGo tickets are non-refundable. These discounts are not available on group bookings for both the airlines. No other offer and promotion can be clubbed with these discounts.

It must be mentioned that these discounts are available on first-come, first-serve basis. Once the select seats are over, the fares would return to normal.

In IndiGo, this offer is valid for tickets that are booked 8 days prior to the travel.