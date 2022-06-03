Tata Projects selected as EPC contractor for Noida International Airport

Ending weeks of speculation, Tata Projects has been officially declared as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA).

Tata Projects was selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in the design, procurement, and construction of large infrastructure projects, the concessionaire for the project Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd (YIAPL) said in a statement on Friday.

Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at NIA.

On completion by the last quarter of 2024, NIA will become one of the largest aviation hubs in the Asia-Pacific region. With 12 entry points, the passenger terminal will occupy more than a 4,00,000 square metre area. As operations expand, this capacity can be doubled to handle 30 million passengers.

“With the award of this EPC contract, our project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the pace of construction activities on site. Together with Tata Projects, we’re working to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually, by 2024,” said CEO YIAPL, Christoph Schnellmann.

NIA will also be the country’s first net-zero emissions airport. Except for isolated parcels on the periphery, even the land acquisition of 1,334 hectares for the first phase is largely completed.



Tata Projects most recent notable work includes the New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, multiple stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) and metro rail lines across various cities.

Expressing their commitment to meet the construction timelines for the first phase of the greenfield airport project, CEO and MD Designate Tata Projects, Vinayak Pai said, “We shall deploy the latest technologies in its construction while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability.”

YIAPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Flughafen Zürich and was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the greenfield airport. The project is being implemented in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode with other stakeholders being the Uttar Pradesh government, Noida Industrial Development Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. Flughafen Zürich will be investing Rs 5,700 crore under Phase I of the project and has tied up around Rs 3,725 crore in debt from the State Bank of India (SBI).

YIAPL is also scouting for a suitable partner to create world-class warehousing and logistics facilities at the site, Business Today had reported earlier.