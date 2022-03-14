Tata Sons board appoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Air India

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has been appointed as the next chairman of Air India. The Tata Sons Board on Monday cleared the appointment of Chandrasekaran as the next chairman of the domestic carrier. However, the hunt for Air India CEO continues.

Earlier this month, Turkish national Ilker Ayci had declined to be the chief executive of Air India as "some sections of the Indian media" had attempted to "colour" his appointment in an undesirable manner.

As per his terms of appointment, Ayci was to take charge of his new role by April 1.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)