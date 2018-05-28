These two airlines from India are among the cheapest in the world

Two Indian airlines are amongst the five cheapest in the world. Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run Air India and IndiGo Airlines were placed in the second and fifth spot respectively in a report prepared by Melbourne-based Rome2rio. The report, Global Flight Pricing Report also placed Jet Airways and Air India at the 12th and 13th spots respectively.

The report looked into the average price per kilometre of 200 major airlines across the globe to come up with the results. Air Asia X was revealed to be the cheapest airline in the world.

Air India Express has an average cost of $0.08 per km, while IndiGo's average is $0.10 per km. Air Asia X has an average of $0.07 per km. Air India Express connects Gulf countries and Singapore and IndiGo connects Indian cities with Gulf countries, Bangkok, Colombo and Kathmandu.

Four out of the five cheapest airlines are in Asia. Apart from Air Asia X in the first spot, Air India Express in the second and IndiGo in the fifth, the other two airlines in the top 5 are Indonesia Air Asia and Primera Air.

Other airlines included in the report are Etihad, Ryanair, Wow Air, Qantas and Virgin Australia.

According to Rome2rio, the data was analysed by taking into account the economy class airfares displayed during the first two months of this year, totalling some 1.5 million price points. According to the report, four out of the top five cheapest airlines are in Asia, while none of the carriers from US and UK could make it to the list this year.

(With PTI inputs)