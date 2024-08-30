Vistara-Air India merger likely on November 12. Details inside

The much-anticipated merger between Vistara and Air India is likely to be finalized on November 12th, following a significant development on Friday when Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced it had received approval from the Indian government for foreign direct investment (FDI) as part of the merger process.

From September 3, 2024, customers will no longer be able to book Vistara flights for travel on or after November 12, 2024, as all Vistara aircraft will be operated under the Air India brand. Bookings for these routes will be redirected to Air India’s website, though Vistara will continue normal operations and bookings until November 11, 2024. Both airlines will ensure smooth communication and support for customers during this transition, with FAQs available on Vistara’s website for guidance.

Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, emphasized that the merger will offer customers more choices, a larger fleet, and an enhanced travel experience, while Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, highlighted the collaborative efforts to ensure a seamless integration of services, staff, and customer care. As the merger progresses, updates on travel-related services will be provided through the airlines’ websites, social media, and email, ensuring customers are informed and supported throughout the transition.

This merger, which was first announced in November 2022, will create one of the world's largest airline groups, combining the strengths of two major players in the aviation industry.

With this clearance, Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1 percent stake in the newly enlarged Air India, which is owned by Tata Group. Vistara, currently a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will be integrated into Air India, solidifying the merger by the end of this year.

In its regulatory filing on Friday to the Singapore Stock Exchange, Singapore Airlines stated, "The FDI approval, together with anti-trust and merger control clearances and approvals, as well as other governmental and regulatory approvals received to date, represent a significant development towards the completion of the proposed merger."