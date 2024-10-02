‘Vistara experience will remain’: Air India says airline’s aircraft, crew, service will continue

Air India-Vistara merger: Air India, commenting on its merger with Vistara, said the experience of the latter would not change. The Tata Group-owned airline stated that the flight number, however, would change.

The Air India and Vistara – a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines – merger was announced in November 2022. It will also see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged entity.

An Air India spokesperson said Vistara aircraft will have numbers starting with the prefix 'AI2' after the merger. The Air India-Vistara merger is scheduled for November 12. Before this, AIX Connect was merged with Air India Express.

The airline’s comment on the Vistara experience comes amid concerns about whether passengers would be able to experience the same services after the merger.

The spokesperson said that Air India and Vistara teams have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff.

"Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain. Vistara aircraft, crew and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com," the spokesperson said.

Currently Air India’s airline code is ‘AI’ and Vistara’s is ‘UK’. The ‘UK’ code will cease to be used.

Vistara’s catering will also be extended to Air India. The narrow-body fleet will be upgraded, new aircraft will be delivered and legacy aircraft will be refitted with entirely new interiors.

How to link your Club Vistara account with Air India Flying Returns:

Log in to your account on the Club Vistara site Go to ‘My Account’; go to ‘Link Accounts’ there Feed your 9-digit Flying Returns Membership ID and submit. The accounts will be then linked

You can also create a Flying Returns account, and transfer your Club Vistara points, tier points, and vouchers.