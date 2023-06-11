Vistara grapples with shortage of cabin crew uniforms; some attendants to wear black trousers, polo T-shirts

Full-services carrier Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is grappling with a shortage of cabin crew uniforms due to issues with supply of material. It added some of its cabin crew members will soon wear black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution. Attendants will perform their duties donning black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo.

"In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," the airline said in a tweet. The airline said it is working with its suppliers to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Vistara said in a tweet: “We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We would like to assure our customers that irrespective of this temporary uniform, the focus of all our cabin crew remains on delivering world-class customer service”.

After the collapse of Go First airline, Vistara has been aggressively hiring pilots and cabin crew members and has also been expanding its fleet. Vistara expects to add total 10 planes and more than 1,000 people in the current financial year.

"Just like Air India and IndiGo, we also recruited them. We wanted to make sure that we took the right number, right people. We went through the usual process that every airline will do. Then, there is the entire job market for the cabin crew where freshers are coming in. We still attract good talent," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan told PTI.

The airline has a fleet of 61 aircraft and employs over 5,200 staff members at present. Tata Group announced the merger between Vistara and Air India in November last year.

Singapore Airlines said that it would be a 25.1 per cent owner of Air India as part of a deal that would merge Vistara with Tata Sons into India’s national carrier. Singapore Airlines invested Rs 2,059 crore in Air India as part of the merger transaction.

(With agency inputs)

