Vistara responds amid online backlash for denying emergency leave to pilot to serve ill mother

Tata-owned Vistara airline had to face social media outrage after it surfaced that the airline denied emergency leave to a pilot amid his mother's illness. Many netizens criticised the airline for being insensitive to the pilot's needs.

According to screenshots of an email circulating on social media, the pilot had requested emergency leave to accompany his mother for a medical check-up. However, the airline denied his request, citing operational constraints and asked the pilot to reschedule the medical appointment or even ask a relative to help his mother.

This struck a nerve among netizens, igniting waves of anger and strong criticism towards the airline. Social media users branded this incident as a glaring case of a company's lack of empathy towards its employees' personal circumstances and health emergencies.

“We are sorry to hear about your mother’s illness, and understand the importance of being there for her during this time. However, after careful consideration, we regret to inform you that we are unable to grant your request for emergency leave. We would encourage you to explore alternative solutions such as rescheduling the medical check-up appointment or seeking support from family and friends to provide assistance during this time,” the email, addressed to one “Captain J…” the email that is going viral on social media read.

The screenshot where the pilot's name was deliberately obscured, the airline's name, conspicuously absent, has been shared by acclaimed journalist-activist Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj. She has identified the airline as the full-service Indian airline, Vistara.

Vistara said the pilot's request for leaves didn't qualify for emergency leaves.

“We have come across a screenshot of one particular email, a response to one of our pilots’ request for leaves, being shared online with little context of the entire discussion. We would like to clarify that the requested leaves were for a duration of three days in the future (submitted 8 days prior to the appointment) for medical check-ups of the pilot’s mother, which do not qualify as ‘Emergency Leaves’.

"Hence, the leaves were denied and alternates were offered like rescheduling the medical check-up or exploring flexibility in the pilot’s roster. As a people friendly organization, we never deny leaves for emergencies and in fact, extend all possible support to employees in such situations," said Vistara.

Several people took to X to criticise the insensitive incident of Vistara. “I think the ‘human’ element is being completing taken out of a pilot- airline equation. But pilots are expected to ‘fly safe’ and be happy in any situation! Pits!” wrote X user Manisha Singhal.

“This is what happens when you recruit non qualified HR,” another said.

“This is sickening. Emergencies don't arrive with a sign. What is the use of having emergency leaves if the pilots can't avail them? This is such a toxic workplace dynamic,” a third user added.

"Reason why I wouldn't go with Vistara or Indigo or Spicejet or any other airlines. Shameful and disgusting behaviour," another one commented.

